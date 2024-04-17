After collecting 2.50 crores on Monday, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hung around at the same levels on Tuesday as well with 2.25 crores coming in. These are of course very low numbers and don’t augur with the kind of credentials that the film carries. There have been films with inferior content that have managed to bring in some sort of numbers and hence it’s disappointing to see that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has just been sidelined.

In any case, what has happened has happened and now everyone associated with it would certainly pause, reflect and move on. Of course it’s quite tough to move on from something where the actors have given a couple of years and the makers have given many more. It takes weeks and months to actually erase the memory of all the work that has gone into making a film. Whether the quality and content is good or bad is a different matter altogether but from something as big as this where there was a lot of hope pinned not just by the makers but industry at large, it’s a huge opportunity miss when it comes to giving a good start to the second quarter of the year.

The film currently stands at 43.75 crores and it will go past 45 crores mark today. Since it’s a partial holiday of Ramanavami in certain parts of the country, there may be a bit of rise in collections as well. At the very least, one can expect the 2 crores mark to be crossed all over again today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Trends): Slight Growth Due To BOGO Offer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News