Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continues to struggle at the box office. Makers pulled off the buy 1 get 1 strategy to lure audience and it seemingly worked in favor, even though the collections were not optimum. Scroll below for early trends on day 6.

They say content is king but viewers rejected BMCM even before the early reviews came out. The action thriller is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is mounted on a staggering budget of 350 crores. However, the early promos were seemingly not enticing enough for viewers, leading to low advance booking numbers at the box office.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 6 Early Estimates!

The box office collections completely crashed on the first Monday. That was inevitable, given the film remained on the low side despite the extended Eid weekend. The makers pulled off a smart strategy and tickets are now available on buy 1 get 1 on BookMyShow and other online booking platforms.

As per the early trends flowing in, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has added around 2-2.5 crores to its kitty on day 6. This is a growth of maximum 25% compared to Monday estimates of 2 crores*. The overall collections will now land somewhere between 45-45.5 crores.

BMCM to cross the 50 crore mark this week!

While it remains important for this Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer to hold its fort, it is to be seen whether the film will suffer mid-week blues today. Either way, the 50 crore mark is the next milestone, and given the current pace, it might take until the weekend to achieve that feat.

It is expected to complete its lifetime numbers somewhere around 100 crores. Irrespective, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan would end up being a failure given its massive budget of 350 crores.

*Estimates, final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Trends): Only 10% Growth For Ajay Devgn’s Film On 1st Tuesday, Will It Stick To The Pace For The Week?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News