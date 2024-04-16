Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life proves its staying power! Facing new releases, the film continues to draw audiences. With positive word-of-mouth fueling its momentum, Aadujeevitham has made box office history, becoming the 3rd highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. Can it climb even higher? Keep reading to find out its 19-day box office collections.

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life tells the powerful true story of Najeeb, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Najeeb, an Indian migrant worker seeking a better life in Saudi Arabia, finds himself trapped in a brutal existence, herding goats in the unforgiving desert. The film explores his fight for survival and his journey to reclaim his humanity amidst scorching landscapes and isolation.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer continues its strong box office run, defying the challenge of new releases. On its 19th day (3rd Monday), the film collected an estimated 1.20 crore net in India, pushing Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life’s total domestic collection to a commendable 75 crore.

This resilience is particularly impressive considering the arrival of fresh competition like Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham and Pranav Mohanlal’s Varshangalkku Shesham. However, Aadujeevitham managed a solid 44.65% occupancy in Malayalam theatres on Monday, April 15th, indicating continued audience interest. The Vishu festival added a boost to the footfalls.

Looking at the bigger picture, the film has grossed a total of 85 crore in India and a staggering 55 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide total to a mighty 140 crore.

This phenomenal run has cemented Aadujeevitham’s place in history as the third highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. Currently, Manjummel Boys (2024) reigns supreme with a gross of 222.86 crore, followed by 2018 (2023) at 181 crore. Pulimurugan (2016) previously held the third spot with 140 crore, but Aadujeevitham has triumphantly overtaken it.

With positive word-of-mouth seemingly driving its momentum, it will be interesting to see if the film can maintain its grip on audiences in the coming weeks. While new releases may pose a threat, Aadujeevitham has established itself as a force to be reckoned with, and its journey at the box office is far from over.

