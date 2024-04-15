Vineeth Sreenivasan’s latest movie, Varshangalkku Shesham, has completed its first weekend at the box office. The film has received a good response overall, with overseas collections surpassing those in India. Continue scrolling to read an in-depth box office collection report of Varshangalkku Shesham after its opening weekend.

Pranav Mohanlal‘s film has won hearts, raking in a worldwide collection of 35.20 crore. But a surprising trend is emerging – the film’s overseas collection of 20 crore has outperformed its domestic collection of 15.20 crore in the first four days. This has led some to believe that the movie might be connecting more with international audiences than domestic ones.

Varshangalkku Shesham opened decently at the domestic box office, earning 3.05 crore on its first day (1st Thursday). However, it slightly dipped on the second day (1st Friday), collecting 2.75 crore. The following day saw a positive jump, with the film grossing 3.4 crore on Day 3 (1st Saturday). Day four (1st Sunday) continued the upward trend, with collections reaching 3.95 crore.

While the domestic performance is decent, the overseas numbers have truly surprised trade analysts. Varshangalkku Shesham seems to have struck a chord with the Malayalam diaspora and international audiences. This could be due to several factors. The nostalgic themes of the 1970s and 1980s, a period that saw a significant rise in Malayali migration abroad, might be resonating with viewers. Additionally, the universal appeal of the story—a tale of dreams, friendship, and chasing aspirations—could transcend cultural boundaries.

However, the film is still in its early stages, and its domestic performance could pick up in the coming weeks. Positive word-of-mouth, especially from overseas audiences, could help attract more viewers back home.

Pranav Mohanlal’s performance, alongside the presence of talented actors like Dhyan Sreenivasan and Nivin Pauly, could also be drawing crowds. Vineeth Sreenivasan’s reputation as a director known for feel-good films might be another factor.

Overall, Varshangalkku Shesham has had a promising opening at the box office. The strong overseas performance is an interesting trend, and it will be interesting to see if the film can maintain its momentum in both domestic and international markets in the coming weeks.

