Malayalam megastar Mammootty’s upcoming film Turbo has locked its release date. The makers took to social media on April 14 to drop the news with an exciting film poster. Read further to know the release date of Turbo.

Turbo promises a high-octane blend of action and comedy, a genre perfectly tailored to Mammootty‘s charismatic screen presence. Vysakh, the man behind the blockbuster Pulimurugan, will direct the movie. As per reports, the movie will cater to the family audience, a demographic that has consistently supported Mammootty’s films throughout his illustrious career.

Check out the poster of Turbo:

Turbo is all set to hit theatres on June 13, 2024. Needless to say, the announcement has sent fans into a tizzy.

However, the June release window throws Turbo into a potential box office clash with another highly anticipated film—Kamal Haasan‘s long-awaited sequel, Indian 2. While the exact release date for Indian 2 hasn’t been confirmed, rumours point to a June 13th release, setting the stage for a thrilling head-to-head competition.

About Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

While Turbo boasts a promising team with Vysakh at the helm, the weight of Indian 2‘s legacy cannot be ignored. The original Indian, released in 1996, attained cult status, and the sequel has been in the works for several years, generating immense anticipation among fans. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram was a massive hit in Kerala last year, indicating a strong appetite for the Tamil superstar’s movies in the region. This, combined with Indian 2’s pan-South Indian appeal, could be a significant factor.

Turbo has its own strengths to counter this challenge. Mammootty enjoys a loyal fanbase across generations, and the Bakri Eid holiday window traditionally translates to higher ticket sales. Turbo has the potential to open strong, especially considering the Vysakh connection. Vysakh’s previous collaboration with Mammootty, Madhura Raja, was a commercial success, and his ability to deliver crowd-pleasing entertainers is well-established.

Will Indian 2 or Turbo makers avert the Box Office clash?

The coming weeks will be crucial to see if the makers of either film decide to alter their release dates to avoid direct competition. A strategic shift could benefit both films, allowing them to maximize their box office potential. However, if both Turbo and Indian 2 stick to the June 13th release date, audiences will be treated to a delightful dilemma – choosing between two highly anticipated films vying for their attention.

Ultimately, a box office clash between Turbo and Indian 2 could benefit the Malayalam film industry as a whole. It would generate greater interest among moviegoers, potentially leading to higher overall ticket sales and increased national exposure for Malayalam cinema. Regardless of which film emerges victorious at the box office, one thing’s for certain – June 13th promises to be a red-letter day for Malayalam cinema, offering moviegoers a diverse and exciting cinematic experience.

