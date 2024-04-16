Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture, Varshangalkku Shesham, has shown resilience at the box office, despite facing stiff competition from Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham and mixed critical reception. Read further to know the film’s box office collection after Day 5.

Varshangalkku Shesham, a period comedy-drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, follows aspiring filmmakers Murali (Pranav Mohanlal) and Nithin (Nivin Pauly) in the 1980s-90s Malayalam cinema scene. The star-studded cast includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese, and Vineeth himself, navigated by Vineeth’s direction that blends humour, nostalgia, and the struggles of chasing filmmaking dreams.

While the film opened decently with 3.05 crore on its first day (Thursday), a slight dip was observed on the second day (Friday), with collections settling at 2.75 crore. However, the movie bounced back over the weekend, witnessing a growth of 23.64% on Saturday (3.4 crore) and a further 14.71% on Sunday (3.9 crore). Early estimates suggest a collection of 2.80 crore on Monday, bringing the five-day total to a respectable 15.90 crore.

This performance is commendable, considering Varshangalkku Shesham went head-to-head with Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham, another major Malayalam release that coincided with the Vishu holiday weekend. Aavesham, capitalizing on the festive spirit, likely garnered a larger audience share, potentially hindering Varshangalkku Shesham’s ability to exploit the holiday boost fully. This is reflected in the Malayalam occupancy rate on Monday, April 15, 2024, where Aavesham held the lead with 54.44% compared to Varshangalkku Shesham’s 45.27%.

Despite the competition, Varshangalkku Shesham’s weekend growth indicates a positive audience response. The film’s ability to attract viewers and maintain steady collections in its first week is a promising sign. Whether it can sustain this momentum and translate positive word-of-mouth into long-term success remains to be seen. The coming days will be crucial in determining the film’s overall box office performance.

