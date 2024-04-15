Aavesham Box Office (Worldwide) Collection Day 4: Fahadh Faasil's Film Holds Strong Against Varshangalkku Shesham

Fahadh Faasil’s latest action-comedy flick, Aavesham, has cast a spell on the box office in its opening weekend. While it faced some competition from Pranav Mohanlal’s Varshangalkku Shesham, Aavesham held its ground, delivering a strong performance. Read further to know Aavesham’s box office collection so far.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan and produced by heavyweights like Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Fahadh Faasil & Friends, Aavesham appears to be living up to the expectations. With its blend of action, comedy, and Fahadh’s undeniable charisma, the film has all the ingredients to keep audiences entertained and cash registers ringing in the coming weeks.

The film opened decently on Day 1 with 3.65 crore, but saw a slight dip on Day 2, collecting 3.35 crore. However, the true magic unfolded over the weekend. Aavesham witnessed a significant jump on Day 3, raking in 4.25 crore, likely fueled by positive word-of-mouth and the festive spirit of Vishu. This momentum continued on Day 4 (Sunday), where the film secured its highest single-day collection of 4.65 crore, further solidifying its audience appeal.

By the end of the opening weekend, Aavesham had amassed a commendable total of 15.9 crore net collection in India. This figure is even more impressive when considering the overall Malayalam occupancy, which reached a high of 68.41% on Sunday, indicating strong audience interest.

But Aavesham’s success isn’t limited to domestic shores. The film has garnered a strong overseas collection of 21.60 crore, taking its worldwide total to a staggering 40 crore in just four days. This is a promising start for the Fahadh Faasil starrer, suggesting it has the potential to become a major commercial success.

While it’s still early to predict the film’s final run, Aavesham’s opening has surpassed expectations. With positive audience reception and strong weekday collections likely, the film is well on its way to becoming a major commercial hit. The success of both Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham indicates a strong showing for Malayalam cinema at the box office, offering audiences a variety of genres and themes to choose from.

