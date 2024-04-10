Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire was released in theatres on December 22, 2023. The Prashanth Neel-directed film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinno Anand, and others. The Telugu action film received rave reviews and made a massive collection at the box office.

The title mentions “Part 1,” so it’s natural that there will be a sequel. Even the makers confirmed this earlier. But what exactly to expect in Part 2? Very little is being revealed to the masses. Thankfully, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays Vardha Raja and Siva Mannar in the film, has shared an interesting update on the sequel.

In an interaction with Variety, the Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life star said, “Prashanth has got a very efficient, really packed shooting plan in place. I will take time off between ‘Empuraan’ to go and finish a few sequences of ‘Salaar 2,’ but I am assuming definitely in 2025 it is releasing for sure. But when and how it’s up to Prashanth and (producers) Hombale Films.”

Well, at least we know that Salaar 2 is going to be action-packed, and director Prashanth Neel is leaving no stone unturned to achieve that. Currently, actor Prabhas is also busy with Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi dystopian film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film is slated to release on May 9, 2024. However, there are reports that it will be postponed.

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life received great reviews and is also doing well at the box office. The actor will next be seen in a Hindi film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar. BMCM will be released in theatres on April 11, 2024.

