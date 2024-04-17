Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has been performing very slowly at the box office, and it has been another slow day with negligible hope for redemption. However, the sports drama showed minor growth on the 1st Tuesday, taking the total 6-day collection to 25+ crore at the box office.

Maidaan Day 6 Box Office Collection

According to early trends, on the sixth day, the film earned somewhere in the range of 1.65 – 1.80 crore at the box office. This number, though not very impressive, only gives hope of sticking to this certain pace throughout the week.

On the first Monday, day 5 of its release, Maidaan earned almost 1.5 crore as per estimates, and day 6 shows hardly any growth for Amit Sharma’s directorial based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim.

Only 10% Growth

From the collections of day 5 to day 6, the sports drama has shown only a minimum of 10% growth. However, this might be a silver lining after witnessing a massive drop of 76% on the 1st Monday, failing the Monday litmus test disastrously.

Closing The Week At Low

Since the film has been churning out underwhelming numbers at the box office, it will close the week at a low and under the 30 crore mark, which is generally not expected from superstar films. Maidaan’s box office collection is a shocker since Ajay Devgn‘s last film, Shaitaan, performed surprisingly well at the box office.

After opening at 7.25 crore on day 1, which includes the paid-preview collections, the film never picked up, bringing 25 crore in 6 days. The last hope for Maidaan seems to be Ram Navami’s partial holiday on Wednesday before it sinks!

