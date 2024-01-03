Akshay Kumar Could Beat Dunki, Tiger 3 As His 'Career's Most Successful Director' Ali Abbas Zafar With 1515 Crores (Last 3 Films' Total) Might Gift Him The Biggest Film In BMCM

We recently wrote about how Akshay Kumar will enter the 5000 crore club at the box office with his 2024 releases & the biggest of them all has to be Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM). Yes, he has Welcome To The Jungle as well (Singham Again is a cameo; Sky Force’s fate largely depends a lot on BMCM’s mega success & yes, it’ll enjoy some benefit from it), but his mega-actioner with Tiger Shroff backed by the most successful director he’ll ever work with.

Yes! We were digging some box office facts about Akshay Kumar, and the most surprising one we uncovered was that he has never worked with a director who has scored a 300+ crore (India net) film in their entire career. The most successful directors he has worked with are Shankar (2.0) & Rohit Shetty (Sooryavanshi).

Shankar’s biggest hit of his career is with Akki, 2.0 back in 2018, and has earned 188 crores (India net) and 275 crores (worldwide). Rohit Shetty doesn’t share his highest grosser with Akshay as it’s Ranveer Singh’s Simmba with 240.22 crores (India net) and 393 crores (worldwide). You can also count in Raj Mehta (but he just has one big film to his name) for Good Newwz, which did 201 crores in India (nett) and 311 crores worldwide.

Now imagine someone with figures like 339.16 crores India net, 562.12 crores worldwide (Tiger Zinda Hai) & 300.45 crores India net, 620 crores worldwide (Sultan), a total of 1515 crores (worldwide gross) for his last three theatrical releases (Sultan, TZH, Bharat) comes in to create a modern-day commercial sequel to one of the most loved films of all time, what would you even call it?

It’s the BIGGEST film of AK’s career!

Yes, this is Akshay Kumar’s biggest film of his career, and that has majorly to do with Ali Abbas Zafar has done with Sultan & Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat ultimately worked owing to Salman Khan’s stardom, but the first two had an AAZ trademarked flavor, which the audience would expect from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well.

Could this beat Dunki & Tiger 3’s lifetime?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has surpassed the 200 crore club and is in its last leg of the box office journey. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 completed its lifetime run at 286 crores. Ali Abbas Zafar, with Salman Khan‘s help, has done it twice & with the combined stardom of Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff, he could totally hit a hat-trick of scoring 300-crore grossers.

Yes, it’s too tricky, but if Akshay Kumar has any hope for making a comeback at the box office, it’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the entire team will leave no stone unturned to make it work for him. If this happens, Ali Abbas Zafar will, in a way, better Yash Raj Films‘ Tiger 3, whose prequel he directed and is his highest-earning film in India.

