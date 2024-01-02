Dunki VS Tiger 3 Day-Wise Box Office: Salman Khan's 'Average' Film Is Faring Better Than The 'Hailed All Around' Shah Rukh Khan Film?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is moving at its own comfortable pace at the box office; the Christmas holiday season helped the film to accumulate some additional crores. We recently saw another biggie release having the same festive release benefit – Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3. Many pointed out how even Tiger 3’s 286 crores weren’t really enough for a film with such hype, so are we really discounting Dunki’s collections because of the clash with Salaar? Let’s take a look at day-wise data.

Tiger 3 had multiple reasons working in its favor, like being a part of a blockbuster franchise, high brand value, festive release, etc. On the other hand, even Dunki had things on its side, like being directed by India’s one of the most celebrated directors, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after two back-to-back 1000 crore films, also a holiday release.

Both the films had their own advantages, but Shah’s movie had one major disadvantage: being releasing against Prabhas‘ Salaar. Any clash is a bad clash because it ultimately divides the number of screens, giving viewers two different options for watching a film. Before deep-diving into facts, let’s take a look at the day-wise data of both movies.

Check out the daily breakdown of Dunki at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 29.20 crores

Day 2- 20.12 crores

Day 3- 25.61 crores

Day 4- 30.70 crores

First weekend (4-day): 105.63 crores

Day 5- 24.32 crores

Day 6- 11.56 crores

Day 7- 10.50 crores

Day 8- 8.21 crores

First week- 160.22 crores

Day 9- 7 crores

Day 10- 9 crores

Day 11- 11.50 crores

Second weekend: 27.50 crores

Day 12- 8.75 crores

Total (12 days)- 196.47 crores

Check out the daily breakdown of Tiger 3 at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 44.50 crores

Day 2- 59.25 crores

Day 3- 44.75 crores

First weekend- 148.50 crores

Day 4- 21.25 crores

Day 5- 18.50 crores

Day 6- 13.25 crores

Day 7- 18.75 crores

First week- 220.25 crores

Day 8- 10.50 crores

Day 9- 7.35 crores

Day 10- 6.70 crores

Second weekend- 24.55 crores

Day 11- 6.10 crores

Day 12- 5.30 crores

Day 13- 3.83 crores

Day 14- 5.79 crores

Second week- 45.57 crores

Day 15- 6.81 crores

Day 16- 3.09 crores

Day 17- 2.31 crores

Day 18- 2.21 crores

Day 19- 2.06 crores

Total- 16.48 crores

Remaining days- 3.70 crores

Lifetime- 286 crores

Interesting findings!

Now that you’ve read all the numbers let’s take a look at the interesting findings from the same.

Despite a 4-day weekend, Dunki was behind Tiger 3, which enjoyed a 30% better weekend 1 consisting of three days (a day lesser than Shah Rukh Khan’s film).

better weekend 1 consisting of three days (a day lesser than Shah Rukh Khan’s film). Dunki’s highest earning day ( 30.70 crores ) is almost half of Tiger 3’s highest earning day ( 59.25 crores ).

) is almost half of Tiger 3’s highest earning day ( ). Tiger 3 scored 27% higher in week one despite having one less day than Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan’s film released on a Thursday, giving it an extra day)

higher in week one despite having one less day than Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan’s film released on a Thursday, giving it an extra day) Interestingly, both the films recorded the exact same ‘worst drop’ percentage, which is 52.50%. Tiger 3 witnessed the worst drop on day 4 when it earned 21.25 crores compared to day 3 humungous collections of 44.75 crores. Dunki registered the same 52.50% drop on day 6, earning 11.56 crores compared to 24.32 crores on day 5. One thing to note is that Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki had Christmas on its fifth day.

Must Read: North America Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Becomes The Only Indian Film Beating Even Oppenheimer To Get #1 Movie Tag In 2023, 365 Days’ Data Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News