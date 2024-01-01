By now, we all know Shah Rukh Khan is a different beast overseas altogether; he’s a mammoth-sized monster no one from the Indian film industry can even contemplate competing; he’s Sachin Tendulkar in the era of facing the most dangerous bowlers. But do you know he’s even bigger in Germany? Yes, it’s even bigger than all the descriptions mentioned for him above.

His latest film, Dunki, isn’t as big as his previous 2023 blockbusters Jawan or Pathaan, both overseas and domestically, but surprisingly, in Germany, things are a bit different. It looks like he has created another level of fan base over there, and things would be interesting to track for his future films.

The collections of his films are so huge that they could match the lifetime earnings of ten big films (like KGF: Chapter 2, Brahmastra, etc.). Do you now get the gravitas of why we are using such eloquent terms to describe his stardom in Germany?

Dunki in Germany!

In just 11 days, as per MyKinoPlex & numbers floating on social media Dunki has collected over €400K in Germany, and it’s on track to cross Jawan’s collections as well. Could anyone have predicted this? A family entertainer with not an entirely positive word of mouth is on its way beating a commercial potboiler, which amassed the craze to another level.

Pathaan > 8.5x of Brahmastra & 19x of Adipurush

For reference, Jawan‘s lifetime box office collections in Germany stand at €690K. But that’s not even it because Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan was even higher than that. It went almost close to a million Euros (€950K) during its lifetime, nearly 8.5 times higher than Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, which collected €116K.

Gadar 2, which had a historic collection in India, had collected €69K, 13 times less than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Prabhas‘ Adipurush in dual languages had earned around €50K, which is 19 times lower than YRF’s highest-earning monster in Germany.

The Lunchbox Above All But…

With this being said, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki might be the third highest-grossing film ever made by an Indian production house in the history of the German box office. The reason to mention the Indian production house is that Irrfan’s The Lunchbox had collected €1.4 Million. But, it was produced by multiple International and Indian companies, out of which a couple of them were based in Germany itself. In addition to this, The Lunchbox ran for a very long period to earn this amount.

