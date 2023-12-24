Salaar, led by Prabhas in a titular role, arrived in a style at the Indian box office. While a bumper opening was definitely on the cards, the film surprised everyone by going above the 90 crore mark despite a competition of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. However, after posting such a huge number, there was a massive drop on day 2, taking the film much below the 60 crore mark. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action entertainer saw a tremendous response in the Telugu-speaking states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Prabhas enjoys a crazy following in the region, and even his films with negative reactions have fetched superb numbers in the past. Driven by these territories, other Southern states also contributed well, along with a solid response in the Hindi belt.

Across the country, Salaar managed an earth-shattering start of 92 crores. After such a start, the need of the hour was to maintain the momentum and show a minimal drop. Anything above 60 crores could have been huge, but the film fell more than expected and raked in 57 crores. It’s still a big number, but the drop is as high as 38%.

If compared with other highest Indian openers of all time, Salaar surprisingly saw the biggest drop. Yes, even Adipurush fared better from day 1 to day 2.

RRR marked an opening day of 134 crores, and as expected, it saw a dip on the following day. It added 88 crores on day 2, thus recording a drop of 34%. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the 2nd biggest Indian opener with 121 crores. It had extraordinary word-of-mouth, and on day 2, it saw a drop of just 25.61% and earned 90 crores.

KGF Chapter 2 took a monstrous opening at the Indian box office by raking in 116 crores. It, too, enjoyed terrific word-of-mouth among the masses, and saw a minimal drop of 22% and went on to earn 90 crores on day 2. In the list of top 5 Indian openers, KGF 2 is the film with the lowest drop, which is commendable.

Prabhas’ Adipurush had a day 1 of 89 crores, and despite all the negativity, it earned 62 crores on the next day with a drop of 30%.

Take a look at the day 1 to day 2 drop of the top 5 biggest Indian openers (highest to lowest):

Salaar – 38% RRR – 34% Adipurush – 30% Baahubali – 25.61% KGF 2 – 22%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

