Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is about to become the highest-grossing concert film of all time. The musical delight is super close to surpassing Michael Jackson: This Is It‘s $261 million worldwide earnings. It is all set to debut at the China Box Office on December 31, 2023, and the pre-booking sales hint at a massive addition to total collections. Scroll below for more details!

So far, The Eras Tour has made a total box office collection of $250.01 million at the worldwide box office. The film has enjoyed a glorious run in the US, Canada, the UK, India, and Brazil, among other countries. The film is now set to open in China, and the initial response is highly favorable.

As per the trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has already added pre-sales earnings of $1.6 million to its kitty for the opening day. There’s still a week to go, so the numbers will undoubtedly boost further. The movie is expected to be a huge surprise for the Hollywood box office in China post the Covid era.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is competing with the three of the biggest Hollywood movies in China post the Covid era. It is already in a tie with Fast X ($1.6 million). There are also chances for the musical film to surpass the collections of Fast & Furious 9, which earned $2.1 million via pre-sales at the China box office.

However, Avatar: The Way Of Water, aka Avatar 2, with $8.5 million advance booking sales, is a feat that will remain unachieved.

About The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is a concert film that documents Tay’s 2023-24 tour. The film is reportedly made on a budget of only $10-20 million, so one can imagine the profits raked in by the American singer. It is directed by Sam Wrench.

Alibaba Pictures has acquired the rights to theatrical release in China. It is going to enjoy the widest screening at the IMAX screens and fans are super pumped!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Is Officially A Billionaire! Her Net Worth Jumps 48.64% From Earlier Reported $740 Million, Thanks To The Eras Tour Because It’s ‘All Too Well’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News