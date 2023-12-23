Finally, the much-awaited Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, has arrived at the North American box office. Ever since the projections made their way out, it was on the cards that the film was going to take a slower start. In isolation, the numbers looked decent, but considering the sequel factor, they were surprisingly low. Now let’s see how it fared in the domestic market on its day 1.

Directed by James Wan, the film is a sequel to Aquaman, released in 2018. It marks the end of DCEU (DC Extended Universe), and the future of the superhero headlined by Jason Momoa looks shabby in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU (DC Universe). While it arrived in the domestic market on Friday, it saw its early rollout in other markets.

Aquaman 2 takes a decent start

Aquaman 2 made its entry at the North American box office through Thursday previews and marked full-fledged release on Friday. As per the report in Deadline, it raked in $14 million on its day 1 (inclusive of previews). This figure is very much on the lines of projection as by Monday, the film is estimated to earn $40 million. Till Sunday, a domestic collection of $30 million is expected.

It’s a decent score for a Christmas release, and if the film manages to hold on well, it’ll rake in good numbers till New Year. While the reviews have been mixed from critics, the good thing is that its audience score of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes is better than its predecessor’s 72%.

Aquaman 2’s start is less than The Marvels

This year saw a huge shocker for MCU in the form of The Marvels. Despite being a sequel to a blockbuster, the Brie Larson-led film saw dismal numbers coming in at the domestic box office. On its day 1, it raked in $21.5 million (inclusive of previews). Aquaman 2 has turned out to be much lower than with a $14 million opening, and it stays low by a difference of 34%.

