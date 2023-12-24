Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, is going at a decent pace at the worldwide box office. Release amid Christmas vacation, the film is making sure to make the most of its lucrative period. While the numbers aren’t that huge, it is doing better than the low projections that were made earlier. On the other hand, Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka also hit a global milestone. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released in North America on Friday, but its overseas arrival started earlier (Wednesday onwards). Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics, and the audience word-of-mouth, too, isn’t completely in favor of the film. So, this Jason Momoa starrer doesn’t seem to be making a huge splash at the box office.

Aquaman 2’s Christmas weekend expectation

By Friday, Aquaman 2 had amassed $40.9 million in the overseas market, and this number is estimated to go up to $70 million in the extended Christmas weekend, which lasts till Monday. Including the extended weekend in North America, the film is expected to rake in a total of $100 million at the worldwide box office, as per Deadline’s report.

Aquaman 2 is doing a decent job in China

Apart from the domestic run, all eyes were set on how Aquaman 2 performs in China. After an early rollout on Wednesday, the film is doing decent business. So far, it has earned $23.2 million (the latest update of the collection is not included in the aforementioned overseas total). In the lifetime run, a collection of $47 million has been predicted, which might go higher considering positive word-of-mouth in the country. It’s not huge, but it’s still much better than what the dismal pre-sales were suggesting.

Wonka hits a new milestone

In the latest worldwide box office update, the Timothée Chalamet starrer has amassed a total of $215.8 million till Friday. The film is going strong in the overseas market, and so far, a contribution of $151.9 million has been recorded. Out of all, the UK is the top overseas contributor with $32.5 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

