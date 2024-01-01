It is a new year, which has arrived, along with a set of new box-office expectations for bigger and better records. As they say, it is a clean slate, and we have to write some blockbuster stories on this slate but before that, Prabhas needs to be acknowledged for probably the last box office record of 2023 with Salaar’s box office collection overseas.

Prashanth Neel’s action-biggie has collected $8.13 Million in North America in 9 days, adding another chapter to Prabhas’ huge list of box office records. The actor has been ruling the territory ever since he turned into a global superstar with Baahubali.

With Salaar‘s box office collection in North America, the actor has crossed the $8 Million club in USA/CAN. According to data documented by trade analyst Nishit Shaw, only four South Indian films have been able to cross the $8 Million mark in the territory.

Salaar’s $8 Million Box Office Collection In North America

Salaar is the fourth South Indian film to cross the $8 Million mark in USA/CAN. Interestingly, out of the four films, three belong to Prabhas itself, which is a rare feat. to achieve. The actor has been dominating the territory ever since his first global success – Baahubali: The Beginning.

Prabhas’ $38.61 Million Cumulative

With three films crossing $8 Million in North America, Prabhas has cumulatively collected around $38.61 Million in the territory. Baahubali: The Beginning was the first entry to this club, while Salaar is the latest entry. Apart from these two, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is Prabhas’ third film in the club, while SS Rajamouli‘s RRR is the fourth South Indian film to cross the mark.

Prabhas Rules At #1

Interestingly, Prabhas rules in the USA/CAN region with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s $22 Million collection as the highest-grossing Indian film ever. With the two Baahubali films, he owns two spots in the list of highest-grossing Indian films in North America – At number and number 10!

Salaar To Push Baahubali

Salaar’s box office collection in a few days will push Baahubali: The Beginning out of the top 10 list to occupy the 10th position in the list of highest-grossing Indian films in North America.

Meanwhile, here are the four South Indian films that have crossed the $8 Million club in North America.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – $22 million RRR – $14.32 million Baahubali: The Beginning – $8.48 million Salaar – $8.13 Million (In 9 days)

