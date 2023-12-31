Prabhas might be one of the luckiest actors who are still getting any kind of work after delivering films like Saaho, Radhe Shyam & Adipurush. Yes, Prashanth Neel’s direction has packaged the Rebel Star in the way his fans demanded, but still, something was missing from Salaar.

Remember, Neel is the same person who gave Yash ‘Rocky Bhai,’ a character he would be celebrated for in the years to come. Releasing during the festive season is a lucky place to be in, but not if you’re clashing with a film that stars Indian cinema’s one of the biggest stars.

Salaar competed with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki at the box office, which also turned into a nasty war between fan clubs. They started to try and prove how the makers of the opposite film were trying to do a box office scam by the block booking the tickets.

Salaar’s journey at the Indian box office has seen a lot of ups and downs. Crossing the 300 crore mark (all India), the film was all set to enjoy the New Year’s holiday, and it indeed has. As per early trends, the film has collected somewhere in the range of 14-16 crore (all languages).

This will take the film’s grand total to somewhere in the ballpark range of 345 crore, and it’s all set to move past the 400 crore mark in the next couple of days. Yes, today will be the last day of the festive season & Salaar will start getting slower with every passing day.

While talking about Neel’s direction, our in-house reviewer Shalmesh More, in his Salaar movie review, wrote, “Right from the opening scene, Prashanth Neel takes you into his typical dark world, where there are a lot of slow motions and over-the-top shots. Many scenes are enjoyable on the big screen, but there are a couple of scenes, including the one where Prabhas breaks the chain fetters with just a strong jerk of his hand, which is too much to digest.”

