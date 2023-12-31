Just like Dunki, Prabhas’ Salaar is also in a dire situation of a proper holiday, and today is the day when things will naturally pick up owing to New Year’s Eve. The boost in advance booking of its day 10th is indeed hinting at healthy numbers, but what’s to note is how many tickets Prabhas starrer has already sold for the day.

Dunki witnessed a 55% growth from its previous day in the ticket bookings sale. Has Salaar managed to do the same? Let’s find out! Despite clashing with a Shah Rukh Khan film, Prashanth Neel‘s biggie has managed to thrive in its own special way.

Yes, there were drops, and the collections are not as high as they should’ve been, but that says a lot about the content and not the clash. The humungous opening weekend it enjoyed carved its position, which balanced things from being way worse like Adipurush.

What are the advance booking figures for Salaar box office day 10?

It’s not as high as 50%+ of Dunki, but it’s a decent jump of 22% compared to day 9. We also should remember how Salaar had already picked up decently on its ninth day, and a further 20%+ growth is not bad. Dunki started to grow today, but Salaar’s lift started yesterday itself.

Prabhas’ movie clocked 4.40 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on its 10th day. Yesterday, the amount of pre-sales was 3.60 crores gross.

How many tickets were sold?

Compared to 1.90 lakh tickets sold on day 9, Salaar witnessed a 13% jump by selling around 2.15 lakhs+ tickets on its tenth day. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki showed a 55% growth compared to its previous day.

Is this the end for Salaar?

Not so soon! Prabhas starrer isn’t a purely multiplex film, and its over-the-counter sales should witness better growth throughout the day. Stick to this space for the early trends numbers we’ll post in the evening because that will be a deciding factor about how things will shape up for the movie from hereon.

The box office journey!

It looks like the clash has impacted Salaar more than it has damaged Dunki. Yes, the all-India collections stand in the ballpark of 330 crores & it’s expected to touch the 150 crore milestone in Hindi, but these numbers would’ve been way higher if the clash hadn’t occurred.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

