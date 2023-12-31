After playing in theatres for 10 days, Dunki has crossed the 175 crores mark. It has taken the film some time to reach here though. Such high have been the stakes for Bollywood folks this year that big budget affairs have managed this in the first three-four days itself.

Understandably, the genre of Dunki is such that it would have required some additional days to make this happen. Still, if this would have happened on the first week at least then that would have been most ideal.

Nonetheless, this has happened now eventually and the advantage that it has is that of Monday holiday. This should result in further addition of 4–5 crores extra to the overall total. Currently, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer stands at 176.22 crores* and while 185 crores will certainly be crossed today, it has to be seen how much further to that does it manage to pile on before close of day.

Rajkumar Hirani‘s film had netted 9 crores* yesterday and unfortunately couldn’t hit a double digit score which was expected from it. However today it will happen though tomorrow it will be back to single digits again since the holiday season is coming to a close.

As a result the late evening and night shows will be impacted and post that it would be all about maintaining at some sort of levels so that the film can pronto go past the 200 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

