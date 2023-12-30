Okay, so let’s start this article by telling you two sets of numbers – 1. 511, 434, 277 2. 57, 50, 19 & if we ask you if these are box office collections (in crores), which set is dominating, what would be the answer? It’ll be the first one because of how high those numbers are. What are they? Set 1 is the box office collections of Hindi dubbed South Indian films, especially in North and across the country; the second set is Hindi films (Bollywood), which are dubbed in South-Indian languages, especially down south.

Let’s give these numbers a face and understand the crux of the story. Top 3 South Indian films earning magical figures from its Hindi-dubbed version:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511.00 crores

KGF: Chapter 3 – 434.62 crores

RRR – 277.00 crores

Total: 1,222 crores

Top 3 Hindi movies earning from its Tamil-Telugu version:

Jawan – 57 crores

Animal – 50 crores

Pathaan – 19 crores

Total: 126 crores

A fun fact: If you add the total of the top 3 films of South (1,222 crores), it’s almost 870% higher than Hindi (126 crores).

There’s a whole lot to observe in between the numbers, which indicates how Bollywood still has a lot of ground to cover. Films like Jawan and Pathaan raised a ray of hope, but it looks like South films have more acceptance appeal, and not many Hindi films are the true-blue pan-India films they’re made to look like.

We’ll reach there someday, but as of today, we’ll have to agree on how directors from the South have cracked the ‘massy’ formula, and Atlee just gave an example of the same with Jawan.

With films like Fighter, Singham 3, and Bull, Bollywood would try to penetrate the South market further. However, many prefer to watch the movie in their original language, which might also be why the Hindi version owns a majority share as far as the box office figures are concerned.

But once again, South films like Pushpa 2, Kantara 2, and KGF: Chapter 2 will do unimaginable business in Hindi, bringing us back to where we started this discussion. Hindi film directors must nail the formula of ‘delivering what everyone loves.’

