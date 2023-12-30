Salaar led by Prabhas, has entered into its second weekend, and as expected, growth has been witnessed on the second Saturday. And the film has jumped back to double-digits after falling below 10 crores yesterday. But is it enough to take the collection into blockbuster zone? Let’s discuss the film’s performance at the Indian box office on day 9 in detail below!

Resistance due to Dunki

Released on 22nd December, the film has been facing stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Interestingly, both films are not performing as per expectations, but still, they are denting each other’s business in the Hindi belt due to the division of screens. The Prabhas starrer has taken the lead if we consider all languages collection, all thanks to the fantastic start in the Telugu version.

Day 9 estimates of Salaar

Speaking about day 9, Salaar has shown a jump, and as per early trends flowing in, it is closing its collection for the day at 11-13 crores. It’s a decent growth if compared with yesterday’s 9.70 crores, but not up to the mark. Considering it’s Saturday, the ideal collection was 15 crores or more but the film isn’t reaching there. The numbers are now majorly driven by the Hindi version, with a little bit push from the Telugu version.

Including the estimates, Salaar has amassed 328.65-330.65 crores at the Indian box office in 9 days. It’s a solid total if looked at in isolation, but it could have been much higher if not released in a clash. Nonetheless, the film is in the direction to emerge as a major box office success. However, it might not get the tag of a blockbuster due to its high budget.

Salaar scores a century in the Hindi version!

Prabhas has once again proved his stardom in the Hindi belt. Despite mixed reviews and Dunki’s competition, Salaar has scored a century with its Hindi dubbed version in just 8 days. It is expected to end its lifetime much ahead of 150 crores milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 10 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Stays In Vicinity Of 10 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News