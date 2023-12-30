Shah Rukh Khan led Dunki is enjoying the weekend before New Year’s. The dramedy, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released on December 21, 2023. Despite a clash with Salaar, the film has enjoyed a good run at the box office and is already a success. Scroll below for early estimates on day 10.

So far, Dunki has raked in a total box collection of 167.22 crores (update as of day 9). The film is made on a budget of only 120 crores, which was recovered within the first five days. It is now pacing towards the 200 crore club, and that feat isn’t very far, thanks to the ongoing weekend.

Dunki Early Estimates Day 10

The advance booking collection showed positive signs, bringing even better numbers than day 7. Spot bookings at many locations also boosted the earnings, especially during the evening and night shows.

As per the early trends flowing in, Dunki has garnered collections in the range of 9-10 crores on day 10. This is a further growth of 28-42% from yesterday’s total of around 7 crores*.

The overall total at the Indian box office will land somewhere between 176.22-177.22 crores.

Dunki at the worldwide box office

At the global box office, the film is now heading to achieve the 350 crore mark. It currently stands at 340.10 crores gross, and with a superb weekend, the collections will achieve all-new heights.

Salaar vs Dunki at the ticket windows

Prabhas starrer Salaar arrived at the theatre screens on December 22, 2023, which is a day after Dunki’s release. There have been a lot of rumors about the clash getting ugly between the filmmakers. But Prashanth Neel recently broke his silence and rubbished all the claims. He mentioned that both Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan deserve respect, and one should let go of the negativity.

About Dunki

Dunki revolves around the illegal immigration technique of Donkey Flights. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. Vicky Kaushal also marks a special appearance.

It is backed by Rajkumar Hirani Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Jio Studios.

