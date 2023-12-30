There’s a brutal clash going on between Dunki and Salaar at the Indian box office, and thankfully, both films have managed to attain success, even before the completion of the second weekend. Speaking about the latter, the film has scored a century with its Hindi dubbed version, and it has helped Prabhas to surpass Hrithik Roshan in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Prabhas’ current status in Star Ranking

Before the release of Salaar, Prabhas was placed in the 9th position, with a total of 800 points. All thanks to the tremendous success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi version, the actor has made a mark among the big Bollywood actors. Adipurush was the last film that helped his tally to grow.

Now, Salaar has done really well with its dubbed Hindi version. Even though the numbers are yet to come, it has been learned that the Hindi version has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office on its 8th day. With this, Prabhas has been credited with 100 points, thus pushing his tally to 900 points.

Prabhas beats Hrithik Roshan!

As of now, Prabhas is in a tie with Hrithik Roshan, who also has 900 points to his credit. Still, he has been placed higher by replacing Hrithik for the 8th position because the Salaar star has one 500 crore net grosser to his credit (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi version), while Hrithik has none.

However, this positioning is expected to be for the short term as Hrithik Roshan is coming with his Fighter in January 2024. With that film, Hrithik is expected to score high in the Koimoi Star Ranking and will beat Prabhas easily. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

