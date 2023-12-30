COVID-19 was a nightmare for Bollywood as the industry struggled to taste big successes just after the pandemic was over. Several other film industries soared high during that initial post-pandemic phase and left a mark. However, 2023 has been a complete turnaround, with Bollywood dominating the Indian box office by giving all-time blockbusters like Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal. Keep reading to know more!

In 2023, there were 37 noteworthy releases from Bollywood. Of them, 21 were flops; if calculated, it’s 56.75% of the total releases. Yes, the number is big, but there have also been some remarkable successes. Speaking about the Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hits, there are 4 films in this category. 4 are Hits, and 6 releases fall in the Plus category. There are also 2 Average affairs.

The category of Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hits includes The Kerala Story, Gadar 2, 12th Fail and Animal. These films amassed a cumulative collection of 1352.97 crores at the Indian box office, which is going to see a further rise as Animal is still running successfully in theatres. This list includes two 500 crore net grossers in the form of Gadar 2 and Animal.

Speaking about Bollywood’s Hits, Pathaan, OMG 2, Jawan, and Fukrey 3 managed to grab their spot on the list. This list consists of one 500 crore net grosser (Pathaan) and one 600 crore net grosser (Jawan). These films brought a cumulative collection of 1429.18 crores at the Indian box office.

In the Plus category, which can also be called Semi-Hits, there are 6 films. The list includes Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dream Girl 2, Sam Bahadur, and Dunki. Their cumulative collection at the Indian box office stands at 671.77 crores, and it will increase further as Dunki is currently running in theatres.

There are 2 Average films out of all Bollywood releases in 2023. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and 1920: Horrors Of The Heart fall in this category with a cumulative collection of 163.73 crores.

The list of Flops/Losing films includes Kuttey, Shehzada, Selfiee, Zwigato, Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway, Bheed, Bholaa, Gumraah, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bad Boy, IB71, Adipurush (Hindi), Neeyat, The Great Indian Family, Thank You For Coming, Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Tejas, Tiger 3, and Khichdi 2. Their cumulative collection stands at 801.98 crores.

