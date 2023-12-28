After suffering from the gloomy COVID-19 and its after-effects, the Indian film industry saw its best year in 2023. We saw several all-time blockbusters being delivered at the box office. As the year has almost ended, it is safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan remains the biggest star of 2023 and is the Indian actor with the highest worldwide collection. Keep reading to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan is ruling at the top!

Things have not been good for Shah Rukh Khan in the last few years. His Zero was a huge flop at the box office, leading to the actor’s 4-year hiatus from acting. It was the best decision, as SRK marked a historic comeback. First with Pathaan and later with Jawan, he proved why he’s known as ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood.

Even Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has become a success now. If calculated, his total worldwide box office collection stands at 2516.6 crores. It will grow further with Dunki running successfully in theatres. He finishes as the Indian actor with the highest global collection in 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor shines in 2023

Following Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor tasted a huge success in 2023. Last year, his Brahmastra earned solid numbers, but it was an average affair due to the cost involved. 2023, too, began on a similar note for Ranbir as his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earned an average tag. However, his Animal left everyone jaw-dropped with its run. Ranbir stands at a worldwide collection of 1083.49 crores.

Thalapathy Vijay is at 3rd!

2023 had been fantastic for Thalapathy Vijay. Earlier, he got his highest-grossing film with Varisu; months later, his Leo surpassed it by earning more than double its collection. After combining the Varisu and Leo collections, his worldwide box office worth is 905.98 crores.

Prabhas makes a big comeback

Prabhas has been struggling to deliver a big success after the Baahubali franchise. Like Shah Rukh Khan, he is back in form at the box office in 2023. Even though his Adipurush was a disaster, it earned almost 400 crores gross. His latest release, Salaar, is enjoying a glorious run and will hit the 500 crores milestone soon. Currently, his worldwide collection stands at 835.69 crores and is in the 4th position in the list of Indian actors with the highest global collection in 2023.

Prabhas will overtake Thalapathy Vijay in the next few days or might even surpass Ranbir Kapoor, depending upon Salaar’s run.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has managed to grab the 5th spot on the list. Riding high on the nostalgia factor and the popularity of Tara Singh’s iconic character, Sunny’s Gadar became an all-time blockbuster. With just one film, the actor amassed a worldwide box office collection of 685.19 crores gross.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian actors of 2023 (worldwide collection):

Shah Rukh Khan – 2516.6 crores gross

gross Ranbir Kapoor – 1083.49 crores gross

gross Thalapathy Vijay – 905.98 crores gross

gross Prabhas – 835.69 crores gross

gross Sunny Deol – 685.19 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office: Rajkumar Hirani Is All Set To Beat Siddharth Anand To Grab #2 Spot In Directors’ Ranking?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News