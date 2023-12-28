Salaar, starring Prabhas, has enjoyed a superb run so far at the worldwide box office, and today, it will complete the first week in theatres. In the meantime days, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas’ previous duds and will be crossing the global sum of Saaho. Soon, it’ll also hit the milestone of 500 crores gross. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas to taste a huge success finally!

Prabhas wasn’t having the best of his time after the grand success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. Baahubali’s mammoth collection has raised the bar high, and the actor has been failing to achieve similar commercial success. His Saaho did fair business, but that wasn’t up to the standard the Rebel star has set for himself.

Post Saaho, Prabhas had been in miserable condition at the box office as his Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush turned out to be theatrical disasters and even failed to recover their production cost through a theatrical run. Finally, he’s now going to get that much-needed success.

Salaar at the worldwide box office

Salaar opened to historical numbers and recorded the biggest opening of 2023. Yes, the film did face a considerable drop, but the collection is still solid. As per the latest update, after adding 16.50 crores net on day 6, the film went up to 295.50 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 348.69 crores.

In overseas, the performance isn’t up to the expected level, but still, Salaar has managed to rake in 97 crores gross so far. Combining this with the India gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 445.69 crores gross in 6 days. It’s huge, and today, it’ll surpass the lifetime of Saaho (453 crores gross).

More about Salaar

Salaar marked the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. Upon its release on 22nd December, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth has been mixed. However, all thanks to Christmas festivities, the Prabhas starrer managed to earn staggering numbers at the box office. Now, again, during the second weekend, it is expected to pick up in the mass centers, especially in the Hindi belt.

