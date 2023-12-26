Shah Rukh Khan has officially ended Bollywood’s long hiatus at the box office, and Jawan is officially the highest-grosser of the year in 2023, coming from Bollywood. However, we are still not sure if celebrating this achievement as a Bollywood achievement is correct since the film featured South Indian superstar Nayanthara and the blockbuster South Indian director Atlee!

However, one thing for sure is that the crown this year officially goes to SRKn for bringing people back to the theaters in such great numbers. While Jawan has turned the highest-grossing film of the year, it was speculated that Animal or Salaar could have broken SRK’s record, but that seems impossible now.

Jawan – Shah Rukh Khan’s Sixth HGOTY

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s sixth claim to the throne. His films have achieved the Highest Grosser of the Year tag five times before. Jawan collected 640.42 crore at the box office and is officially the highest-grosser of the year 2023. The other five Shah Rukh Khan films that became the highest-grossing films of the year were DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Veer Zara, and Om Shanti Om.

The Last HGOTY From Bollywood – Dangal

The last highest-grosser of the year, which came from Bollywood, was in 2016 with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which collected 387.39 crores at the box office. After that, it was a long wait for Bollywood films to win the audiences back and reclaim their lost glory.

The Highest Grossers Of The Last 6 Years

In 2022, it was Prashanth Neel and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 with 859.70 crore, which was the highest grosser of the year. In 2021, it was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise which raised the bar definitely with 267 crore. The year 2020 is not considered due to the Covid year. In 2019, it was Avengers Endgame that collected almost 365.50 crore in India. In 2018, it was Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which collected 407.05 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s First HGOTY

The first highest-grosser of the year in Shah Rukh Khan’s career was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, which collected 53.5 crore at the box office in 1995. Interestingly, the second highest-grossing film of that year was Karan Arjun, with a 25.3 crore net collection.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Last HGOTY

Before Jawan, SRK’s last Highest-Grosser of the year was in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, which collected 79.5 crore at the box office. Interestingly, Farah Khan, in one of her interviews, confessed that if Sanjay Leela Bhansali had not let Saawariya clash with OSO, then it would have been the first 100 crore grosser as well.

Now, Jawan is the sixth highest-grosser of the year for Shah Rukh Khan, and it definitely calls for a celebration. Alexa – Play ‘I am the Best.’





Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Beats DC’s Aquaman 2 In Australia, NZ Flaunting His Crown Of Overseas King To The World!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News