Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Box Office collection has brought one of the rarest achievements for King Khan. The superstar, who usually is the King of Overseas, is now ruling the list of $3 Million grossers in North America by a huge margin.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Rajkumar Hirani film crossed the $3 Million mark at the box office in North America, and this is his thirteenth entry into the elite Club. In fact, with 13 films in the $3 Million Club, SRK rules this list with the maximum number of films.

While Shah Rukh Khan is ruling this list with 13 films in the $3 Million Club, Ranveer Singh is next to him with seven films in the Club in North American territory. Yes, notice the difference between the number 1 and number 2.

Prabhas At Number 3 With Five Films

While Salaar is currently locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the Box Office, Prabhas currently has five films in North America that belong to the $3 Million Club.

Aamir Khan – Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor Tie

After Prabhas, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor have all tied at the same position with 5 films in the $3 Million Club each in North America.

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan & Rajinikanth Tie

The next actors to tie with four films each are Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar, Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan, and Thalaiva Rajinikanth.

Now, as Shah Rukh Khan is still far away from all the actors, it would be interesting to see how the equations change with the coming year.

In terms of numbers, Dunki opened at 50+ crore worldwide, which was followed by almost the same number the next day, while the weekend ended at 157 crore worldwide. The Sunday numbers might bring a lot of change for the Rajkumar Hirani film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

