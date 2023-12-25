Dunki Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan Finally Scores His 3rd 100 Crore Club Of 2023!

As expected, Dunki had the best day of its run so far on Sunday. Finally, the 30 crores* mark was touched, and though it was expected that this would happen on Thursday and Saturday as well, now one waits to see what happens from here on.

Ideally, the film would be looking at doing that again today as well due to the Christmas holiday, though considering the fact that ever since the release, the growth has been controlled, it would also boil down to whether the night shows hold on well too since this would be the fourth day since release.

Dunki has netted 100 crore* now, and this makes it Shah Rukh Khan’s third century of the year. Of course, his Pathaan and Jawan were different beasts altogether and had crossed 500 crore and 600 crore, respectively, as a result of which Dunki’s score so far comes across as way lesser. Still, the first milestone has been accomplished, and now it’s about moving to the next, which is 200 crore.

Since this is an extended holiday season, that should eventually turn out to be the case unless there is some major surprise around the corner. An entry into the 200 Crore Club would ensure that Dunki emerged as a decent enough success at least and closes the year on a reasonable note for all involved.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

