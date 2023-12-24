Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was expected to be another box-office marvel after Pathaan and Jawan, but at the moment, nothing of that sort is happening. The genre of the Rajkumar Hirani film is the major differentiating factor here. Still, the film is not earning on the expected lines and has currently touched the 75 crore mark.

However, the film could have surely done better. It was also expected that it might pick after word of mouth. Now the aim is to cross the 100 crore mark as soon as possible, and probably, with the Christmas holiday, the film could pick up better.

Going by the data, Dunki still might be the second-best film since 2018 to have collected 75 crore in three days! Yes, Shah Rukh Khan’s film managed to earn the consolation prize. But guess who could Dunki not beat? Salman Khan’s weakest Dabangg film, which was released in 2019 and earned better in three days than Dunki’s 75 crore.

The Weakest Dabangg Film – Best Of The Lot

Since 2018, the weakest Dabangg film – Dabangg 3, has been the best Christmas performer for the first three days. In three days, Bhaijaan collected 81.95 crore.

Dunki Box Office Collection Better Than Zero

However, while Shah Rukh Khan has settled for the second-best 3-day total of Christmas releases since 2018, he has also earned the consolation prize for performing better than his last Christmas release, Zero, which was so horrible that the actor took a sabbatical!

Is The Christmas Jinxed?

While Bollywood has delivered a string of blockbusters on Christmas, it has been quite some time since the industry relieved a good hit on Christmas. We can’t blame the COVID era because Bollywood films have been struggling at the Christmas box office ever since 2018, the year Dunki was released.

The Last Good Christmas Release

The last good Christmas release was in 2017 when Salman Khan arrived with Tiger Zinda Hai. The film was released on December 22, 2017, and opened at 34.10 crore at the box office, finishing the weekend on Christmas Eve with a collection of 114.93 crore. The film finished at 318.86 crore.

Does Christmas Need An Aamir Khan Again?

It was before 2017 that Aamir Khan rocked the Christmas holidays with his phenomenal numbers. 300+ crore blockbusters like PK and Dangal were Christmas releases. But ever since Dangal, Christmas has been jinxed for Bollywood releases.

Working Like A Charm for South Indian Films

While Christmas has been a struggle for Bollywood films, it has worked like a charm for South releases in the last five years at the Hindi Box Office. Be it KGF: Chapter 1, released on December 21, 2018, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Zero and was a hit, collecting 44.09 crore in total, or be it Pushpa (Hindi), which, despite releasing on December 17, performed better than the Christmas release 83. Allu Arjun’s film collected 106 crore, while Ranveer Singh’s Kabir Khan film earned 102 crore.

Check out the collections of the first three days of Bollywood films that have been released on Christmas since 2018:

Interestingly, even Salaar Hindi has performed well, and despite releasing a day later than Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, the film has collected 31.50 crore in two days, opening at 15.50 crore in Hindi and collecting 16 crore on day 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Rules The List Of Top 10 Highest Net Grossers With Jawan’s 640 Crores, Prabhas’ Salaar To Make A Smashing Entry Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News