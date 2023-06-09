Salman Khan has been gearing up for Dabangg 4, and for the fourth installment of his light-headed action franchise, Bhai wanted a new direction to the series, and hence he gave the responsibility of writing the fourth film in the able hands of Tigmanshu Dhulia. But if reports are to be believed, Khan has rejected the final script for Dabangg’s next installment.

Earlier, While reports of Tigmanshu writing the film leaked, Salman announced Dabangg 4 in one of his interviews. It was rumoured that Khan had instructed Dhulia to give Chulbul Pandey a sightly sensible edge and make his Robinhood image work like wonders, but according to his age, since the story needed to move ahead at least 10-15 years and Chulbul Pandey’s character needed a sense of maturity.

People were keen to see this blend since Tigmanshu Dhulia has a keen interest in politics, and his expertise in Uttar Pradesh’s political setup is brilliant. So it was not too much when fans even expected Chulbul Pandey’s political alliances and inclinations in Dabangg 4. However, all of these reports were mere speculations, and none knew the exact premise for Dabangg 4. But it seems like Salman Khan did not like the idea of the film much, and he rejected the entire script.

A source close to the development confirmed to Times Of India, “Salman has not liked the script given by Tigmanshu. The plan was to let Tigmanshu write and direct Dabangg 4. Now, when the director has completed his script, Salman is not the least happy with the end result.”

The same report suggests that it is still unclear if Dhulia has been asked to rework the script or if he has been asked to make an exit. The first part of the franchise was helmed by Anurag Kashyap’s brother Abhinav Kashyap. But he had a fallout with the Khans, and Arbaaz Khan took over Dabangg 2. Prabhudeva was roped in to direct Dabangg 3, and Tigmanshu was offered to helm Dabangg 4.

Earlier in 2022, the producer of the Dabangg franchise, Arbaaz Khan, mentioned that Dabangg 4 would still need some time to go on the floor. He even mentioned that he and Salman don’t want to present anything average to the audience with the next installment of Dabangg. Hence he wants to wrap up everything and then sit on the story for the fourth part in a closed room, totally secluded.

In 2021, a report in Pinkvilla confirmed, “Tigmanshu has been working on the script for Dabangg 4 for more than a year now, and narration will take place next year. Salman is impressed with the basic idea and vision that Tishu has for Dabangg franchise, as the entire team is looking to bring in a fresh approach to the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey. A final call on other nitty-gritty’s of Dabangg 4 will be taken once the script narration takes place. At this point of time, it’s work on progress as it’s too early to confirm the other aspects of the project.”

Interestingly, Salman Khan is very aware of his choices and does not want to go wrong with his franchise this time since Dabangg 3 had a lukewarm response from the audience. Talking about Tigmanshu, the director earlier approached the Sultan actor for a film titled Sultana Daaku, which never materialised.

It is yet to be known if Dabangg 4 still stays with Dhulia or it goes to someone else. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

