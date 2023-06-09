Saif Ali Khan has been in a married relationship with Amrita Singh for over a decade; hence he had a fair amount of ideas about what to do and not do to have a happy married life. Then again, everything is very subjective, but the Nawab of Bollywood sure took notes and knew how to spice up his life with Kareena Kapoor Khan. And if you want to find out about their secret to a happy wedded life, then keep scrolling.

Saif and Kareena did Omkara in 2006, but love blossomed between the two on the sets of Tashan, which came out in 2008, and after dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2012. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi film industry, and their camaraderie is seriously enviable, serving all the major couple goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-established actress in the film industry who also has her own chat show called What Women Want, where she invites guests and talks about what women want in one of the episodes, she had her husband Saif Ali Khan as a guest. During the episode, Kareena and Saif candidly spoke about work and personal life, and then she asked the question and little did she know the answer would leave her blushing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan asked, “What is the one thing that people must do in their married life? Something that keeps the spirit going in the middle of the marriage?” Saif Ali Khan, who is known for his witty answers, instantly answered, ‘Role Playing’. Although blushing, Kareena, in response, added, “Actually, we have talked on our show on almost every possible topic, so it is fine too.”

Saif Ali Khan clarified that he was only joking and continued with a deeper answer and said, “If you keep doing something different in your life, then there remains a freshness. So that when you meet at the end of the day, something happens. Continually doing the same things makes marriage boring. At the same time, I feel that it should not take too much pressure to maintain this spark. You cannot always maintain your charm.” Here’s the episode in which Saif spoke about it.

We agree with Saif Ali Khan too, and that is probably one of the reasons his marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan is still going strong and well.

