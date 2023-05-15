Superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. While he is one of the most stylish and handsome actors in Bollywood, he always manages to hit the headlines. He once grabbed all the spotlights when he said he’s a virgin, but his brother Arbaaz Khan also had a hilarious comeback for this. Scroll down to know

Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Nigam and others. The family drama worked well at the box office and was loved by fans.

A video shared on Reddit by a user is from Koffee With Karan’s 100th episode. In the video, the host Karan Johar was heard asking Arbaaz Khan to name one actor from Bollywood who cannot win this particular challenge and gives him options.

The Dabangg producer could not help but blame Salman when asked who will never succeed in the “No s*x for a month” challenge. Everyone laughed after it. He continued after that. Arbaaz responded with Kangana Ranaut when asked who could never win the task of remaining silent for a month. He chose Kareena Kapoor Khan for the following option, “No gossip for a month.”

Watch the video below:

As the video went viral on Reddit, fans were quick to respond. One of the fans wrote, “Sorry bhaiyya mere muh se nikal gayi.” Another wrote, “arbaaz ka uss mahine ka pocket money poora cut.”

Salman Khan recently visited Kolkata as part of his Da-bangg tour. He also spoke to Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal. He will be next seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film is the third instalment of the popular ‘Tiger’ franchise and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

