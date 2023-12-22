Bollywood’s three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan – have often made headlines for their rivalries in the past. Right from SRK and Salman’s public feud to the Laal Singh Chaddha actor naming his dog Shah Rukh Khan, they have been the talking point for a very long time, owing to their discord. However, with time, they forgot their past and extended an olive branch towards each other. Currently, all three Khans are often seen coming in support and in each others’ films.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when 3 Idiots actor has said that SRK has the capability of manipulating the media. As the old video resurfaced, netizens are trolling the actor and calling him insecure about SRK. In other news, SRK is currently enjoying the release of Dunki in theatres.

In the old video, Aamir Khan tells the interviewer, “Shah Rukh excels in. And which is his strength is that he has got a great PR. I think his ability to manipulate the media and keep them happy is a great quality. Not all of us have that quality, and not all of us have that capability. So, he does that very well.” Soon after the video went viral, netizens slammed the actor and dug out his old controversies.

Reacting to the old video, a user wrote, “Aamir named his dog by srk’s name for fun. He had an affair with Fatima and used pr to make forget all of this. Aur srk ko insecure bolte ho,” while another said, “He also has a love child with Jessica Hines that he’s never even publicly acknowledged. Aur SRK ko keh raha hai ke woh media ko “manipulate” karta hai.”

A third one wrote, “Aamir has always been jealous of SRK, didn’t do OSO deewangi dance for that reason only,” while fourth one recalled an incident and said, “Lol A man who named his dog over his contemporary’s name and refused to rehearse is yrf studio because it had SRK’s wallpaper at the back is not insecure but SRK is. Every other actor manipulates the truth via his PR. How many are actually aware of Amir’s relations with his brother or his illegitimate kid that he refuses to acknowledge ? That’s his PR brushing things under rug.”

“Aamir khud dusro k kaam ka credit le leta h.. TZP wasn’t his film, he also meddle a lot with directors’ work,” slammed a user. Watch the video below:

Well, there were just a few comments that we brought to you. Netizens have been slamming the actor left, right and center.

On the acting front, Aamir Khan is yet to announce his next film, but he’s all set to back Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947′.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you agree or disagree with Aamir Khan? Do let us know.

