After kick-starting 2023 with his comeback hit film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan broke maximum box office records with the blockbuster Jawan. Now, after a little more than three months, he has returned to take the silver screen and is expected to take over the theatres with his charm once again. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, the film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Following the strategy of his previous films, Dunki’s actors and makers refrained from promotional media interviews.

A couple of days back, he dashed off to Dubai to promote the film. A couple of videos from the film’s promotion at an event had surfaced, and it saw him having a gala time with his fans. Now, an interview has surfaced on the web, and it sees him talking about his upcoming project. Yes, that’s true!

After Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce her upcoming film. While he’s in talks with many filmmakers, nothing concrete has been reported as of now. However, in the latest interview, the superstar shared some interesting insights. Yes, you heard that right! A Reddit user recently posted a video in which SRK has opened up about his next film, which will be more age-real.

Speaking to Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I will start one in March, April now. I am attempting now to do a film which is more age-real to me, and play it still as the protagonist and as the star of the film. I think one of the few things in Indian films we missed out on is people can play the age and play the star still….Because it does get a little tiring trying to bring in that kind of charm which existed 20 years ago what I used to do. I think I may have a new charm which is more age-centric. I’d like to do another action film.”

When asked about Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan called it a very heartfelt film. He said it is about coming back home, about life, and things that take us away from home. He later added, “What draws you to a Rajkumar Hirani film is Rajkumar Hirani.”

For the unversed, Dunki earned Rs 29.20 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Coming back, we already can’t wait for Shah Rukh Khan to make an official announcement of the same. Can you?

