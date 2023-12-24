Dunki is arriving with new surprises with every passing day at the ticket windows. The film was expected to suffer big time due to Prabhas and Prashanth Neel‘s action thriller, Salaar. But Shah Rukh Khan’s dramedy is maintaining a strong hold plus growing strength to strength. Scroll below for advance booking updates at the box office on day 4.

Rajkumar Hirani directorial couldn’t find a place in the Top 5 advance booking openings of 2023. Its competitor, Salaar, however, achieved the #1 spot, leaving behind Leo’s 46.10 crores. But the film is witnessing an upward trend, with Sunday bringing in pre-booking sales close to the opening day!

Dunki Advance Booking Day 4

After remaining steady during a working Friday, expectations from Dunki were to bring in massive collections during the weekend. Saturday lived up to the expectations with earnings in the range of 29-31 crores (estimates). Now, as per the latest advance booking trends flowing in, another big day is on the cards!

Dunki has added a total sum of 13 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via pre-booking sales on day 4. This is really good, considering the growth of 24% from yesterday’s 10.50 crores gross.

So far, 4.05 lakh tickets have already been sold. Although Salaar is enjoying box office collection in a whole different league, Dunki has managed to survive the storm and has created a niche for itself.

Dunki Worldwide Collections

The magic of Shah Rukh Khan is spread all across the world. After the super successful innings with Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki was expected to mark the hat trick. The low budget of 120 crores could make that possible, given the film manages to continue its steady momentum in the first week.

As far as the global collections are concerned, this comedy-drama has added a total of 103.4 crores gross to its kitty in the first two days.

About Dunki

Dunki is based on the illegal immigration technique, Donkey Flights. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, along with a special appearance by Vicky Kaushal.

The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. It was released in theatres worldwide on December 21, 2023.

