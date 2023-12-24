Salaar has stormed the Indian box office, and this fantastic run will continue till at least the Christmas holiday. After an earth-shattering start, the film had a superb hold on Saturday, and now, the advance booking report for day 3 suggests another rocking collection day coming in. Let’s find out how better the Sunday pre-sales have turned out to be!

The crazy fan following of Prabhas in the Telugu-speaking states and the fact that he and director Prashanth Neel are coming together took the film to the next level in the advance booking. Before the first show started, the biggie had amassed a whopping 49 crores gross, thus marking the highest pre-sales for an Indian film in 2023.

On the following day, i.e., day 2, Salaar did show a noticeable drop, but that’s a common thing to happen for a Telugu film. For Saturday, the film had raked in 20 crores gross through pre-sales.

Day 3 advance booking status of Salaar

Compared to yesterday, Salaar has shown growth of over 7% by selling tickets worth 21.50 crores gross across the nation (excluding blocked seats). It includes a ticket count of 9.62+ lakh. The pre-sales are majorly driven by the Telugu version, followed by the Hindi dubbed version.

With such advance booking, Salaar will be aiming to score a day of over 60 crores. If that happens, it’ll be a superb hold again, and then there’s a holiday tomorrow.

Salaar shatters the Indian box office

The Prashanth Neel directorial took an earth-shattering start and recorded an opening of 92 crores on Friday. On Saturday, the film scored another 60-62 crores, taking the 2-day total to 152-154 crores at the Indian box office. Today, the mark of 200 crores will be crossed, and within the next 2-3 days, the milestone of 300 crores is expected to be reached.

More about Salaar

Salaar marks the debut collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. Apart from Prabhas, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rai, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Tinu Anand, and Bobby Simha in key roles. The film is currently running in theatres in five Indian languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

