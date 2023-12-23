The stardom of Prabhas did wonders yesterday at the Indian box office, and we saw a monstrous 90+ crore opening coming in for Salaar. Today, a drop was seen, but the film has pulled off a massive collection yet again, making it a blockbuster Saturday. Keep reading to know about the day 2 estimates!

Thunderous opening day at the Indian box office!

Prabhas has a crazy following in the Telugu-speaking states, and we have witnessed it even during his debacles like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. This time, it was a very special film with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel presenting the actor in a mass avatar on the big screen. As a result, fans went berserk yesterday, and 60+ crores came from the Telugu-speaking states alone.

Inclusive of all languages, Salaar raked in business of 92 crores net on day 1, thus becoming the biggest Indian opener of 2023 at the Indian box office by surpassing Adipurush’s 89 crores.

Day 2 estimates of Salaar

As per early trends flowing in, Salaar has enjoyed another superb day as 60-62 crores net are coming in on day 2. This is huge and a solid hold after an extraordinary opening day. It clearly shows that the film is getting appreciation. Interestingly, today, the collection of the Telugu version went down as compared to yesterday, but the Hindi version has shown growth, and that too despite Dunki’s good run.

Today, in the Hindi circuit, Salaar opened better than Dunki in some places, and in the mass belt, the film is doing really well.

Speaking about the estimated 2-day total, the film stands at 152-154 crores net (all languages). By tomorrow, the 200 crore mark will be crossed, and on Monday, it will again pull off a huge number at the Indian box office due to the Christmas holiday.

More about Salaar

The film marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. Apart from the Rebel Star, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rai, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Tinu Anand and Bobby Simha in key roles.

Salaar is currently running in five Indian languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Picks Up Massively With Capacity Issues At Several Places, 30 Crore Mark To Be Achieved?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News