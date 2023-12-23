Prabhas is back to wreak havoc, and he has started beasting at the box office. While Salaar Box Office day 1 has registered an unimaginable number at the box office with 178.70 crore gross collection worldwide it has shattered major records in 2023. Meanwhile, he has also shattered recorded highest numbers in the Indian Cinema ever.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1 Break Six Records

On the opening day itself, Prabhas’ action biggie broke six records at the box office, bringing a phenomenal start to Prashanth Neel’s films. Interestingly, the KGF: Chapter 2 director has surpassed the opening numbers of his last release starring Kannaga superstar Yash.

Salaar locked horns at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, but the actor has proved that he is the Baahubali of the opening day at least. No matter what, he ensures a giant number on day 1 itself, creating a terrific response with his films.

Check out the top 6 records broken by Prabhas with Salaar’s day 1 box office collection.

Salaar Box Office Record – Highest Opening Day India (2023)

Prabhas’ action biggie, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has registered an opening of 92 crore in India. This beats the highest opening day of 2023, which was also by Prabhas’ other biggie, Adipurush. The Om Raut film had an opening day of a whopping 89 crore!

Salaar Box Office Record – Highest Opening Day Worldwide (2023)

The film has taken the top spot as the highest opening day worldwide this year, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo’s 144 crore gross collection on the opening day itself. Salaar has opened to a whopping 178.70 crore worldwide.

Salaar Box Office Record – 4th Highest Opening Ever (India)

The big-budget action entertainer is the fourth-highest opening film ever in India in the history of Indian Cinema. With 92 crore collection in India, it has surpassed Saaho’s 88 crore and Adipurush’s 89 crore, both of which are now at number 6 and number 5, respectively, as Salaar takes the spot for the fourth-highest-grossing film ever in India.

Salaar Box Office Record – 3rd Highest Opening Ever (Worldwide)

Salaar‘s 178.70 crore gross worldwide is the third-highest opening ever worldwide, and it has surpassed KGF: Chapter 2’s 163 crore to claim the third spot.

Salaar Box Office Record – 4th 100 Crore Opening For Prabhas (Worldwide)

Salaar is the 4th 100-crore opening worldwide for Prabhas. He also has Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with 213 crore, Adipurush with 140 crore, and Saaho with 126 crore gross collection for the opening day.

Salaar Box Office Record – Highest Advance Booking For Opening Day

Prabhas has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s 46.10 crore gross collection in advance for the opening day of Leo. Prabhas pushed Adipurush’s 26.50 crore gross collection in advance for day 1 out of the list of top 5 films and secured the top spot with 49 crore gross!

Prabhas’ Box Office Record – Four Spots In Top 10 Openers (Worldwide)

In the list of the top 10 highest Indian openers worldwide, Prabhas rules with four spots. While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at number 2 with 213 crore opening, Salaar is at number 3 with 178.70 crore, Adipurush is at number 6 with 140 crore opening, followed by Saaho at number 8 with 126 crore opening.

Prabhas’ Box Office Record – Four Spots In Top 10 Indian Openers Ever

In the list of top 10 openers in India, Prabhas rules with four spots in the top 5. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at number 2 with 121 crore opening, followed by Salaar at number 3 with 92 crore, Adipurush at number 5 with 89 crore, and Saaho at number 6 with 88 crore.

Phew! Way too many numbers to digest on day 1 itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

