Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire arrived in theatres yesterday, and as expected, it recorded an earth-shattering start. The kind of stardom Prabhas enjoys in his home territories, a thunderous opening was foreseen, and signs were clear through the opening day pre-sales. However, on day 2, a huge drop has been witnessed in the advance booking. Keep reading to know more!

Yesterday, the Prashanth Neel directorial opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the masses are loving it. Those who are familiar with Neel’s style of narration are talking about the content and are happy with the way Prabhas has been presented on the big screen after so long. For fans of Prabhas, it’s a big treat.

Day 2 advance booking of Salaar

Salaar saw a record-breaking response coming in for the opening day as it accumulated 49 crores gross through pre-sales (excluding blocked seats). It surpassed Leo’s 46.10 crores gross and became the film with the highest pre-sales in 2023. On day 2, a huge drop is seen as the advance booking worth 20 crores gross has been recorded, inclusive of 8.90+ lakh tickets. If compared with opening day, it’s a drop of 59%.

A common trend of heavy falls on day 2

This is usually a very common trend for Telugu films as the mentality of the majority of fans is that they watch the films of their favorite stars on the opening day itself. Even special shows are arranged on the first day, along with high ticket rates. So, a huge decline is totally understood on the following day after a bumper start.

Now, the real game has begun, and apart from the Telugu version, the role of other dubbed versions has become important. In the case of successful Tollywood films released on a pan-India level, the Hindi dubbed version and other dubbed versions contributed heavily after a monstrous start from the Telugu version. Let’s see if Salaar finds that support from its dubbed versions.

More about Salaar

Based in the imaginary city of Khansaar, Salaar is a tale of two best friends, Vardha and Deva. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinu Anand and others.

