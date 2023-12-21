Finally and officially, it is Dunki, and Shah Rukh Khan is ready to take over the nation for the third time in a single year with the Rajkumar Hirani film. And while he is ready to hatch some more great numbers before the year closes, we have got some interesting number trivia for the number lovers. Putting things into perspective first, Dunki is all set to open in the range of 35 crore.

Interestingly, this is SRK’s first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, but the filmmaker has been trying to approach the actor since his first film, Munna Bhai MBBS. However, it took him 20 years to finally work with King Khan. Munna Bhai, of course, was a hit, and India got one of its finest directors in Raju Hirani.

Dunki’s Stage Set For 35 Crore

Dunki has registered an advance booking of around 15 crore gross, and the film is promising a good start in the range of 30 – 35 crore. It is unfair to judge the film against the opening numbers of Pathaan and Jawan since action films and social dramas rarely stand on the same pedestal, at least for the opening day. The film will grow because of the word of the mouth, something Hirani masters.

Rajkumar Hirani’s day 1 at the box office

Talking about Rajkumar Hirani’s word-of-mouth record, we researched and found some interesting trivia about his first film. Hirani’s day 1 at the box office was with Munnabhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt. Released in 2003, the film collected only 95 lakh on the opening day!

20 Years & 36.84 Times Higher Opening

20 years later, with Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani is all set for a 36.84 times bigger opening than his first film. While Munnabhai MBBS opened at 95 lakh, Dunki is expected to open in the range of 30 – 35 crore, and in all probability, this number might lock the opening day at 36 crore. A whopping 23,900% higher than Rajkumar Hirani’s first opening day at the box office.

For the unversed, Munna Bhai MBBS was the first film of Rajkumar Hirani’s career, and it was a roaring hit. Hirani’s last attempt at the Box Office was with Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, which opened in the same range as Dunki is expected to open.

The real test for the Shah Rukh Khan film will be tomorrow when it locks horns with Prashanth Neel’s film Salaar starring Prabhas.

Manifesting some great numbers over the Christmas holidays, meanwhile, check out a quick review for Dunki here.

