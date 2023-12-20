And finally it’s time to welcome the last Bollywood release of 2023. It has been one eventful year which has seen record breaking openings, the biggest day wise collections ever, new landmarks being set for lifetime scores, and one film after another breaking the previous records. That’s why when Dunki is releasing this Thursday, it comes with huge anticipation from the box office perspective.

Of course, as a film one looks forward to the kind of entertainment that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are bringing in their very first outing. This one is a social family drama and is straight up Hirani’s alley. On the other hand King Khan has reinvented himself as an action superstar after Pathaan and Jawan. There, he saw huge record opening and while former emerged as the first Bollywood film in the 500 Crore Club, latter went on to open the 600 Crore Club.

While these clubs are still far away, the first thing would be the opening factor. Rest assured, it would be solid. However don’t expect any records to be broken here since this one will play on with audience word of mouth coming into action. This is what the advance bookings so far also suggest. Moreover, it’s also a regular working day and then the same is true for Friday as well. While it’s a given that the film will take an opening of 30 crores, the eventual numbers should extend to 35 crores. Anything over and above that would be really good for Dunki which is sighting a long run eventually instead of being a first weekend affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

