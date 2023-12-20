Salaar and Dunki’s face-off at the box office on Christmas is getting interesting with each passing day. This Friday, cinemagoers will witness one of the biggest clashes happening at the theatres, with both of them releasing one after another. As the competition has already begun, it’s the Shah Rukh Khan starrer that’s leading the game, as of now, with his advance booking collections. However, it would be interesting to see who will win the race on Friday. Now, in the latest turn of events, the makers of Prabhas starrer have taken the ugliest route. Scroll down for details.

As per the latest media reports, Salaar makers have decided to withdraw the release of the film from two major theatre chains in the South. The big decision was made after witnessing their overt preference for Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Yes, that’s true!

According to a report in Times Now News, PVR Inox and Miraj theatre chains in the North are showing their favoritism and are being biased towards Dunki, failing to provide equal shows to Salaar. Despite demanding parity in equal movie screening slots, the makers have now decided to withdraw the release and not provide copies to PVR Inox and Miraj theatres in specific states, making more space for Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

In the latest interview, Chaluve Gowda, owner of Homable Film, confirmed the same and even assured that if the exhibitors change their minds, they will change theirs too. Confirming its withdrawal from PVR Inox & Miraj’s chains in the South , he told the portal, “This also implies that we will not release Salaar in South in the outlets of these national chains. They have even blacked out Salaar from certain outlets and given it fully to Dunki. We want the game to be fair. If, however, these exhibitors change their itinerary, then we shall definitely release our film in their outlets. And when I say South, it means every other territory of India apart from South.”

Reacting to the same, Miraj Group CEO Amit Sharma revealed to the portal he doesn’t know if the makers of Salaar are hurt by anything. “I think it should be understood in the wider perspective of business that the decision of allotment of number of shows, should rest with the exhibitor. It should be the exhibitor’s call, and no fingers should be raised at him. I am saying this because we know who comes to our theatres and who does not.”

Let’s wait and watch how it unfolds!

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani VS Prashanth Neel At Box Office: Salaar Helmer Carries An Average Of 354 Crores But The Consistency Of Dunki Director Is Surprising!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News