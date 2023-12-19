Gauri Khan, was allegedly served with a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The news broke this evening and took the internet by a whirlwind. But we now hear that the reports were all false. Scroll below for all the details!

Film producer Gauri Khan is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group. The firm was accused of duping 30 crores from investors and banks. It was reported that the celebrity wife is being investigated for her financial dealings with the firm.

As per our sources, Gauri Khan is not related to any such case. In fact, the reports of being served an ED notice are fabricated, and there is no base to such rumors.

ED officials will investigate various aspects of the Tulsiani Group embezzlement case. The scrutiny of different matters will be carried out by ED authorities.

