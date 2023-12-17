Salaar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Prabhas Is Currently Only 5.7% Of His Last Release Adipurush's Pre-Sales

Prabhas is ready with his beast Salaar to hit the silver screen on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki drops. Interestingly, the advance booking number for both films ensures a neck-to-neck battle. While Prashanth Neel’s action-biggie has registered a gross collection of 1.5 crore already for day 1, Rajkumar Hirani‘s social drama trails behind with a 1.3 crore gross collection.

Prabhas’ film is generating a lot of buzz due to assumed theories of being connected to Prashanth Neel’s KGF. Some have even speculated that the film might connect to Yash’s blockbuster for a bigger and better Universe. However, all these theories are merely feeds for gossip.

Still, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is ready to impress the audiences. An action scene in the film has been mounted on a whopping budget of 20 crore. Meanwhile, Prabhas might use the film to make a comeback in the hearts of the Hindi audience as well.

Salaar Advance Booking Day 1 (Hindi)

Currently, the advance booking report for the dubbed Hindi version of the film stands way behind Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki, which will eventually clash with the Telugu action biggie. Salaar currently stands for only 2.8% of Dunki’s 1.3 crore gross collection. Salaar has registered a 3.8 lakh gross collection in Hindi for day 1. However, these numbers will get better and bigger in the upcoming days.

Salaar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Vs Prabbhas’ Last Release Adipurush

While Salaar has registered 1.5 crore gross collection for 1173 shows, the film has currently collected only 5.7% of Adipurush‘s pre-sale for the opening day. The film, which was a retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana, registered a gross collection of 26.39 crore for the opening day in advance.

Will Salaar Buck Up?

Currently, Salaar’s pace at the Indian box office seems slow, but this might also be because the advance booking sources and websites are still not fully functional. However, whether Prabhas will be able to beat the giant biggies in the South and the North is a question that needs time to be answered with clarity. Just a day or two, probably.

