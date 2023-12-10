Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas are ready to battle it out on December 21, and the Dunki Vs Salaar craze is currently keeping the fans hooked as well as excited. But this clash brought back memories of another clash. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan‘s last clash at the box office, which was also with a South film, coincidentally on the same date as well!

Five years ago, in 2018, SRK, with his Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai, clashed with KGF: Chapter 1. While he gears up to clash with Salaar on the same date, the mother of co-incidences is the director. Both KGF and Salaar have been helmed by Prashanth Neel!

It was in 2018 when KGF: Chapter 1, starring Yash, was released on December 21 and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Zero. At that time, Kannada films did not get much attention from viewers, but KGF brought that change one day at a time.

Zero Vs KGF: Chapter 1 – The Opening

Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf film opened at 20.14 crore on day 1, while Yash’s action thriller collected only 2.10 crore in Hindi. However, even this was a surprising number for a Kannada film to earn in the Hindi belt. This number was way more than Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England, Kajol’s Helicopter Eela, and even more than Sunny Deol‘s Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’s opening day collection!

Zero Vs KGF: Chapter 1 – The Weekend & More

Even for the weekend, KGF kept low but steady. While Zero collected 59.07 crore, KGF stood at 9.20 crore. Both the films went to collect 89 crore and 21.11 crore in the first week.

When KGF Overtook Zero!

After a week, on the eighth day, surprisingly, KGF: Chapter 1 overtook Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. The action thriller collected 1.25 crore on the eighth day, while SRK struggled with a crore. The Aanand L Rai film started tanking, and KGF started climbing the ladder to success!

A Surprise Hit & A Disastrous Flop!

KGF: Chapter 1 was a surprise hit in Hindi, and the film collected 44.09 crore in its lifetime. Meanwhile, Zero collected only 97.50 crore in its lifetime, and it turned out to be a disaster. The failure of the film prompted Shah Rukh Khan to take a break from the films.

After a hiatus of 5 years, SRK made a comeback in 2023 with Pathaan and has ruled with Jawan. However, Dunki Vs Salaar takes us back to where it all started with Zero. Interestingly, Zero and Dunki have been compared for SRK’s looks and VFX as well.

Waiting for December 21 to witness the clash of titans and pray that the verdicts help everyone continue their winning streak.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out more box office updates and verdicts here.

For more such box office trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki VS Salaar Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Scores Almost 80% Lower Than Prabhas’ Humongous 750K Likes On BMS Interest Rate, Multiplex Bookings To Be Affected?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News