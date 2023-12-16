Prabhas is ready with his Prashanth Neel film, Salaar Part 1: The Ceasefire, which will clash with Dunki at the box office without the opening days. While Shah Rukh Khan starts a day early, Prabhas’ film arrives a day late. It is expected that Salaar might open in the range of 70+ crore, beating Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan’s opening number. If Prabhas lives up to the hysteria, then the film might also touch the 100-crore mark on the opening day.

The film is also expected to bring in great numbers at the Hindi box office owing to the buzz and the history Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have. It is a justified reason to expect that the film might bring a phenomenal opening number at the box office, as high as 10 times more than Baahubali’s opening!

Salaar might be Prabhas’ re-birth at the Hindi Box Office, repeating the historical win of Baahubali, the film that made him a megastar in the Hindi belt overnight. Interestingly, he made his Hindi debut on July 10, 2015. And Prabhas wrote a history.

Only Seven-Day Window Before Salman Khan Arrived!

It was expected that Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s film had a seven-day window to earn at the Hindi Box Office before Salman Khan and Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan arrived at the box office. However, Baahubali created history and stayed put, holding the fort strongly amidst Salman Khan’s Tsunami, collecting a whopping 120 crore at the Hindi Box Office, and turning the film into a superhit!

Prabhas’ Opening Day Number

Prabhas’s film opened at only 5.15 crore on day 1. However, considering it was a dubbed film and a totally new space for Hindi audiences, this was a well-deserved opening. Almost the same as Ranbir Kapoor’s Bombay Velvet and Deepika Padukone’s Piku! Bombay Velvet opened at 5.20 crore and was a flop; Piku opened at 5.32 crore and was a hit.

Salaar To Earn 10 Times More Than Baahubali?

Now, expectations from Salaar are high, considering Prashanth Neel‘s last film, KGF 2, had a giant opening in the Hindi belt. As high as 53 crore! So considering Prabhas’ Baahubali-mania and Prashanth Neel’s history, Salaar Part 1 might target this number and achieve a 10 times better opening than Baahubali’s almost 5 crore. This will be a whopping 960% jump from Prabhas’ day 1 at the Hindi Box Office.

The Second Best Assumption For Salaar’s Box Office Opening

If Salaar fails to match the hype and numbers of Prashanth Neel’s previous film, KGF 2, then it might match Prabhas’ last film, Adipurush’s opening at the Hindi Box Office and collect in the range of 30 – 40 crore in Hindi.

So, finally, the stage is set, and Prabhas’ action extravaganza will follow Shah Rukh Khan a day after Dunki’s release. The clash will definitely bring in some great records and numbers. Waiting for the hysteria to unfold!

