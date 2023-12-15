Darling fans are all ready to explode in theatres as Salaar is geared up for a grand release on 22nd December at the Indian box office. In the Hindi belt, the film will be facing stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, but if it manages to survive that and hit a century with its Hindi dubbed version, Prabhas will beat Hrithik Roshan in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Prabhas to beat Hrithik Roshan in Star Ranking?

As of now, Prabhas is standing in 9th position in Star Ranking with 800 points. Even though the actor isn’t having the best of his run, he has maintained a strong presence in the list, and with Salaar (Hindi), the actor has a chance to shine bright.

If the Hindi dubbed version of Salaar manages to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Prabhas will get 100 points to his credit. With this, his tally will move up to 900 points, and the score will be tied with Hrithik Roshan’s. However, even in a tie situation, Prabhas will be placed higher as he has one 500 crore net grosser in Hindi, while Hrithik has none.

Prabhas also has a chance to beat Ranveer Singh, but for that, Salaar (Hindi) has to do a business of 200 crores at the Indian box office. To know more, visit the ‘Star Ranking’!

More about Salaar

Salaar marks the first-ever collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. Neel is fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2 and enjoys goodwill in the Hindi belt. On the other hand, Prabhas has seen two back-to-back box office debacles in the form of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It’ll be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

