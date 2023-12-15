Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been doing phenomenal business at the Indian box office and is refusing to slow down. The golden run is going to continue until Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar take over the ticket windows. In the latest development, the film has surpassed the returns of OMG 2, and below is all you need to know!

OMG 2 sustained the Gadar 2 monster!

Interestingly, just like Animal, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 was released in a clash. The competitor was a monster like Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Despite the euphoria of the Gadar sequel, OMG 2 managed to find its audience and worked totally due to its superb content. As a result, even with an ‘A’ rating, the film did a business of 150 crores at the Indian box office.

OMG 2 gets beaten by Animal

OMG 2 was made on a controlled budget, and Akshay Kumar was involved in the film based on profit sharing. Made at 65 crores, the OMG sequel earned an ROI (return on investment) of 85 crores, which equals a profit of 130.76%. It has now been crossed by Animal.

Carrying a budget of 200 crores, Animal has earned 471.50 crores at the Indian box office. If the budget is removed from the collection, the film stands at an ROI of 271.50 crores, which equals 135.75% profit. The next target is Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail, which enjoyed 159.65% returns.

Animal’s unprecedented global run!

Animal has been enjoying a high pre-release buzz, and the content has hit the right chord with the target audience. As a result, the film has pulled off some crazy numbers so far. In 13 days, the biggie has earned 556.37 crores gross in India (471.50 crores net) and 215.96 crores gross in overseas, taking the worldwide box office to 772.33 crores gross.

As of now, it is the 7th highest-grossing film in the history of Bollywood, and the next target is surpassing Aamir Khan’s PK (832.50 crores gross).

More about Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was released on 1st December, and it also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles.

